BOLLYWOOD
The Munnabhai of Phir Hera Pheri, Johnny Lever has shared his thoughts about Paresh Rawal aka Baburao Apte, walking out from Hera Pheri 3.
Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 has left several moviegoers and the franchise's die-hard fans shocked. Everyone wants Baburao Ganpatrao Apte back in the upcoming comedy laugh-riot, and even Johnny Lever wishes for the same. Recently, Johnny attended the trailer launch of Housefull 5. Post-event, Johnny stated Zoom on Paresh's exit from Hera Pheri 3. For the unversed, Paresh and Johnny shared the screen in Phir Hera Pheri, and their clash was loved by fans.
When Johnny was asked to share his views on Paresh walking out of Hera Pheri 3, he said that the latter should reconsider his decision and join the troupe again. Johnny echoed several fans' wishes, stating that HP3 without Apte would not be as impactful. "Mujhe lagta hai ki kar lena chahiye unko film, baithke baat karein, matter solve karein kyunki fans bohut miss karenge Paresh ji ko film mein, maza nahi aayega na waisa unke bina. To baat karke solve karlena chahiye, meri nazar mein to yahi sahi hai. (I feel he should do the film. He should solve the matter by discussing it. Fans will surely miss Paresh a lot. The film won't be funnier without him. So they should sort it out)." In Phir Hera Pheri, Johnny played Munnabhai. Asked him if he's also been approached to reprise his role in Hera Pheri 3, Johnny said, "Mujhe bhi Hera Pheri ki dhamki aa chuki hai, ki aap booked ho (laughs)."
Akshay Kumar on Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3
Akshay, despite the legal battle with Paresh over his exit from Hera Pheri 3, which is produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films, defended Paresh. At the Housefull 5 trailer launch, a journalist asked about his reaction to Paresh's exit, and also shared that his decision to quit the iconic franchise is being called 'stupid' by netizens.
Akshay stood up for his co-star, and said, "Sabse pehle main yeh kahunga ki using this kind of word for my co-star like 'foolish', I don't appreciate it. And that's not right. 32 saal se mein unke saath kaam karte aaya hu. He's a great actor. I really admire him. Jo bhi kuch hai. I don't think so, this is the place to discuss that. Whatever has to happen...it's a very serious matter. It's going to be handled by the court. So I don't think I am going to speak about it here."
