Johnny Lever opens up on Cirkus box office failure, says 'there could have been some mistakes in the film'

Headlined by Ranveer Singh in a double role, Cirkus was released in the theatres on December 23 last year and was majorly panned by the critics and audiences calling it 'the worst movie of 2022'. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starred as the two leading ladies opposite each of the characters played by Ranveer.

The Rohit Shetty directorial featured a bunch of comedy actors such as Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Murali Sharma, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Tiku Talsania among others and every one of them failed to make audiences laugh. Now, in a recent interview, Johnny Lever has reflected on what went wrong with the film.

Stated that the box office performance of Cirkus disappointed him, the actor told indianexpress.com, "Every director thinks well about the film, nobody wants to do nuksaan (loss) because they invest heavily in the film — money wise and emotion wise, a lot of effort goes into making films. In Cirkus, humne jo kaam ki, humaare part ki taarif huiee (whatever work we did was appreciated)."

"There could have been some mistakes in the film in totality that people didn’t like because of which the film didn’t work. What can one do about that? But one thing I know for sure that people look forward to comedy, people expect it from us all the time", Johnny Lever concluded.

Cirkus only managed to collect Rs 35.65 crore net in its theatrical run in India, as per Bollywood Hungama and turned out to be one of the biggest flops of the last year. Johnny Lever's next is the comedy series Pop Kaun on Disney+ Hotstar, which also features Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, and late actor Satish Kaushik.



