John Abraham, wife Priya test COVID-19 positive

With each passing day, the number of Covid-19 cases have increased. Several Bollywood celebs have tested positive for the virus in the previous month. Many celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others, have tested positive for COVID. John Abraham is a new name that has been added to this list today. The actor informed his fans and following that he and his wife, Priya, had tested positive for the virus.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared a note informing about him testing positive. In that note, he had written, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Because of his Instagram account, John has recently been in the news. Many followers assumed the actor's account had been hacked after he removed or archived all of his posts. Despite all the anticipation, he recently revealed the ‘Attack’ teaser on his Instagram account, clearing the air. John will be featured in Attack alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is slated to be released on January 28, 2021, and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. In addition, John has ‘Pathan’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.