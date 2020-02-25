John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy who started Asia’s first all-women taxi service, ‘Hey Deedee’

John Abraham, in recent times, has established himself as an actor and producer who brings meaningful cinema to the silver screen. Today the actor confirmed that he would be co-producing the biopic on the much-acclaimed social entrepreneur who started Asia’s first all-women taxi service ‘Hey Deedee’ and the first all-women last-mile delivery service, Revathi Roy.

The film will be produced by John’s JA Entertainment, Grewal’s Red Ice Films, and Anil Bohra’s Vyka Entertainment and directed by Robbie Grewal.

In a statement regarding the same, John said, "I’m very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life. Revathi’s journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full of life, spirited woman who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women."

Reports suggest that the film has been adapted from the book Who is Revathi Roy by Swati Lodha.

Commenting on her biopic, Revathi said, "I’m very happy that John, Robbie, and Anil have come together to tell a story which is not just my own but of every woman who was given a chance. Women are born fighters and an opportunity given to them never goes waste. All we need to provide is an ecosystem for them to flourish. In a small way, that is what my team and I have done.."

Co-producer Bohra also added, "Revathi has fought not just the harshest realities of life, but also the deeply patriarchal notion that women can’t drive. Her business model itself defies this mindset by training thousands of marginalised women to drive, thereby setting them on a path of liberation and financial independence."