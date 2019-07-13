John Abraham to 'Attack' with action-thriller next

John Abraham is back to doing what he does best! The actor, who has turned an action hero with his latest outing, is going to be seen in yet another action-thrilled. The movie this time is titled Attack. The title gives us a hint of the plotline, which involves being rescued by an 'attack team'.

Written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack is slated to be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions and John's JA Entertainment. The producers had previously collaborated for John's Parmanu and Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW).

"At JA Entertainment, we believe in ''content first''. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience. Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project," John told IANS.

Ajay Kapoor also added, "Attack is an intelligent, engaging story, which needs to be told for audiences of the younger generation. Working with John Abraham and his production banner has been a pleasure as we think alike on films. We look forward to this exciting collaboration."

While this film is slated to go on floors in December this year, John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of Batla House, a film featuring him as a chief inspector who ordered the Batla House encounter. The movie is based on real-life attacks which took place in 2008 in Delhi.