John Abraham has slammed the Bollywood actors for their inflated fees and excessive entourage costs. He shared that it's "mental" that stylists are charging Rs 2 lakh per day in the already "bleeding" Hindi film industry. John also criticised the producers for paying sky-high fees to the actors.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the Pathaan actor said, "It’s already hurting Hindi cinema. At this point of time, we shouldn’t be paying people to act in films because we don’t justify those huge budgets. The huge fees that we get paid, and we can’t load a film with entourage costs as well. It’s ridiculous. Don’t know if actors are thinking this way or is it their agent making them think differently."

"I understand you are put in a bubble, but you can’t be so daft. You need to see the real world. If people are blowing sunshine from your backside, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. As an industry, we are really suffering", he further added. Blaming the producers also for this issue, John stated, "But producers are all willing to pay those obscene amounts as well. Make films, don’t make proposals. Today no actor can get you any opening. Get your content right and cast actors according to the script."

Sharing how changes can be made in the industry, John stated, "First thing to make amends is by cutting your personal cost. When a director tells you that you aren’t worth that much, you need to take that in cognizance. We don’t have that thought yet. We compare ourselves to other actors, and we want to broadcast our fees, and that’s the worst thing to do. Actors should admit that we are down the deep black hole, and actors should go to the backend and work on the film. Actors should say that if the films make profit, we make profits because we have earned our millions. How much more will you suck the system dry?".

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will be seen next in the thriller The Diplomat. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is inspired by true events and promises a gripping tale of diplomacy, courage, and intelligence. Initially slated to release on March 7, The Diplomat has now been pushed ahead by a week and will now release on March 14 in the Holi weekend.