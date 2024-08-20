Twitter
Bollywood

John Abraham shares what Shah Rukh Khan gifted him after Pathaan’s success: ‘Unhone mujhe ek…’

John Abraham recalls receiving a special gift from Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan's success.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

John Abraham shares what Shah Rukh Khan gifted him after Pathaan’s success: ‘Unhone mujhe ek…’
John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan
John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan’s rivalry in Pathaan impressed the audience. The film went on to be a blockbuster and collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. Now, John has revealed what SRK gifted him after the film’s success. 

On the TV chat show Aapka Apna Zakir, John Abraham revealed that he refused to go to Pathaan’s success party, and after that Shah Rukh Khan sent him a special gift. He said, “My last film Pathaan was with him. I remember there was a success party after the film's release, and Shah Rukh was like, ‘Come on John, let’s party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai. Maine bola nahi mujhe sona hai. ‘Kya, sona hai?’ ‘Han, mujhe sona hai.’ Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar. (Our film is doing well. It's got a good opening. I said no, I've to sleep. ‘What, you’ve to sleep?' ‘Yes, I’ve to sleep.' So he asked me, ‘What do you want?’ I said just gift me a motorcycle. So he gifted me one. I went home happy).” 

Earlier John Abraham also shared his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and said, “When my career started, Shah Rukh was my judge (in a modeling competition), and now during Pathaan, I was working with him. There was a lot of respect and love. He is an extremely smart, intelligent man but is also very caring and cute. We really got along!"

John Abraham essayed the role of the main antagonist Jim in Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan was a part of the YRF Spy Universe, and also starred Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, along with Salman Khan in a guest appearance. 

Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently seen in Vedaa. The film also stars Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The film is inspired by true events and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is currently working on his upcoming movie King helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and the release date is yet to be announced.

