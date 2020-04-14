John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal share rare family photo

John Abraham is very private when it comes to his personal life. The handsome hunk is married to Priya Runchal Abraham for about four years now. They rarely make public appearances together and also share photos on their social media pages. But Priya took a chance of the lockdown and shared a rare family photo on her Instagram page. Yes, and it features John too.

On Monday, Priya posted a photo strip featuring John and her family from a wedding celebration. They both are all smiles while posing with their fam jam and the photos are too cute to miss. Priya captioned the photo stating, "Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love"

Check out her post below:

Earlier during an interaction, John had shut down 'trouble in paradise' rumours by stating, "I don't even feel like talking about this any longer. I mean, how long can I even continue clarifying things? Every other day, there is some rumour or the other. Let people say what they have to. I'm tired of repeating what I've already said. I'm tired of justifying things, telling people what is true and what is not."

He had also written on his social media pages about the same. The Pagalpanti actor wrote, "It's all crap. I just want to dismiss all of these baseless rumours. Its release time and people have no better work to do right now. I hope my words are more important than theirs, as far as my life is concerned. My film releases in a week. And I understand that we need to create stories right now, but this is so unnecessary. Let's just dismiss this. This is just not true. This is ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to it. There's nothing wrong in my personal space, and I think that should be enough for all those who have been thinking otherwise."