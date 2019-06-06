John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal's wedding anniversary post for hubby dearest is all things love!

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who got married to Priya Runchal in the year 2013, is celebrating five years of marital bliss. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Priya Runchal decided to wish her hubby dearest in the most adorable way ever.

Priya Runchal took to her Instagram page to share a cutesy picture with John Abraham in which they can be seen having coconut water. She captioned the post writing, "Three coconuts #happy anniversary". An investment banker by profession, Priya reportedly mey John back in the year 2010. They dated for over two years before finally tying the knot in Los Angeles in the year 2013.

Priya's appearance on John Abraham's social media pages is quite a rare sight. Being the private person that he is, John hardly ever shares glimpses from his personal life on his social media accounts. So this mushy picture of John and Priya came as a surprise for John's fans.

Check out the post here:

Before marrying Priya, John was dating Bipasha Basu for about nine years before their relationship went kaput.

On the work front, John was last seen in spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). He is currently shooting for Batla House and will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's rom-com titled Pagalpanti. Speaking about Batla House, John had earlier told IANS, "I am actually attempting something where I know the probability of failure is high, but the probability of success is even higher."