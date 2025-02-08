John Abraham took an impressive start at the box office with Jism, but he was not called a star, until this 2004 film that sky-rocketed his career.

It is rightly said that all it takes is one lucky break. John Abraham is also a perfect example of a model-turned-actor who got his lucky break with Mahesh Bhatt's production Jism (2003). However, even after making a successful debut, he couldn't attain stardom and gave back-to-back flops. John was almost on the verge of becoming a forgettable actor until he starred in this film, which changed his life and career forever.

John Abraham's breakthrough film was...

Dhoom, released in 2004, the action thriller was produced by Yash Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, and it was directed by the late Sanjay Gadhvi. In Dhoom, John plays the main antogonist, Kabir, the leader of a biker gang who creates havoc in Mumbai by stealing millions. Abhishek Bachchan plays the main protagonist ACP Jai Dixit, along with Uday Chopra in the supporting cast. The movie also stars Rimi Sen and Esha Deol in female leads.

Though Abhishek was the main lead of the film, John's sinister act with the perfect dash of style and swag won the masses, and from there, the grey-shade villain became the star of the movie franchise. Dhoom's success was followed by blockbuster sequels, Dhoom 2 (2006) led by Hrithik Roshan and Dhoom 3 (2013) led by Aamir Khan.

John Abraham's series of flops before Dhoom

After Jism and before Dhoom, John was seen in forgettable disasters, including Saaya, Paap, Aetbaar, and Lakeer. All of these were box office disasters.

Dhoom was originally offered to...

As per the reports, John wasn't the original choice for antogonist Kabir. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan was approached to play the grey-shade character, but he rejected the offer. It was also reported that even Sanjay Dutt was considered to play Kabir, but even he rejected the film. Another model-turned-actor, Dino Morea was also very close to getting the role, but by that time, John was finalised to play the negative lead.

Dhoom box office collection

Made in a reported budget of Rs 11 crores, Dhoom grossed Rs 77 crores worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits of that year, and starting a big-budget movie franchise. On the work front, John will soon be seen in The Diplomat.