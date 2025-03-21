Both Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham have been part of the Dhoom franchise as villains and have also appeared in the YRF Spy Universe films, but separately. John Abraham also spoke about the same, wondering what their characters - Jim and Kabir's - union would look like.

John Abraham, who is currently busy promoting his latest film The Diplomat, recently made a heartfelt revelation during an interview with Pinkvilla. The actor not only spoke about his journey and struggles in the industry so far but also spoke about his school days. John Abraham shared that he was classmates with Hrithik Roshan at the Bombay Scottish School.

John Abraham, during the interview, reacting to an old class picture of the two, also praised Hrithik Roshan's dancing skills. He said, "Hrithik is probably the best dancer you have, and even in school he was so good at breakdancing; we used to have a cultural activities period in school, and all of us used to go just to watch Hrithik dance. What a dancer he is.”

“I used to waste my time turning brown on the football field, and he would be dancing beautifully,” John Abraham added.

Both Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham have been part of the Dhoom franchise as villains and have also appeared in the YRF Spy Universe films, but separately. John Abraham also spoke about the same, wondering what their characters - Jim and Kabir's - union would look like.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the film War 2, opposite Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe. John Abraham, on the other hand, is promoting The Diplomat. The film, which was released on March 14, has earned Rs 21 crore at the box office so far.

READ | After breakup with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor gets special marriage advice from Abhishek Bachchan: 'When you get a call from...'