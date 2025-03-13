John Abraham opened up about receiving appreciation from Steven Spielberg and even Charlize Theron for a film that was a disaster at the box office.

John Abraham started his career as a model and later ventured into acting with Mahesh Bhatt's production Jism (2003). In two decades, the actor proved his acting chops many times. Yet, there is a constant criticism about his acting performance. However, John was applauded by one of the greatest filmmakers in the world, Steven Spielberg.

Yes, John, who's known to helm actioners, once did a movie that impressed the Jurassic Park director, and also Mad Max Fury Road actress Charlize Theron. Interestingly, the movie that impressed the Hollywood stalwarts, was a HUGE FLOP in India. This film was a washout soon after the release, despite earning good reviews.

The John Abraham's film that left Steven Spielberg and Charlize Theron impressed was...

The John Abraham-starrer that left the biggest of Hollywood impressed was Deepa Mehta's Water (2005). John himself made this revelation while interacting at BookMyShow's podcast. John recalled that he attended the Academy Awards in 2006, as his film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. Though Water did not win any Oscars, but John met Steven, and he got a memory of a lifetime.

The Dhoom actor said, "When I went to the awards, I had the honour of meeting Steven Spielberg, and he loved my performance in Water, whereas no one here even saw it for a day.” John also talked about Charlize, and stated, "I remember Charlize Theron talking to me and saying that. I loved what you were processing, but no one here talked about that.”

For the unversed, Water also starred Lisa Ray, Seema Biswas, and Waheeda Rehman in key roles. The movie was released in India on March 9, 2007. Made in reported budget of Rs 12 crores, the movie could only earn Rs 2.36 crores worldwide. Water initially planned to feature Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, and Akshay Kumar. However, the movie got shelved after protests erupted due to controversy surrounding Mehta's previous film Fire. On the work front, John Abraham will soon be seen in The Diplomat.