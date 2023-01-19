Search icon
John Abraham praises Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan amid reports of tiff: 'The entire world wants to see him’

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing screen space in Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Days after reports suggested that all was not well between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, the latter has opened up about his Pathaan co-star. In a video shared by Yash Raj Films, the producers of Pathaan, John talks about the film and Shah Rukh, praising him and saying he is waiting for his comeback too.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s first film as a lead actor in over four years. John Abraham plays the film’s antagonist. It also stars Deepika Padukone. On Thursday, YRF shared a video called Pathaan conversations with John Abraham as part of the film’s promotional campaign. Previously, YRF had shared similar videos of Shah Rukh and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

When asked his thoughts on Shah Rukh’s return as the ‘entire nation has missed him’, John said, “I don’t think just the entire nation has missed him. I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen, including myself. I think he more than delivers the goods because he is fantastic in this film.”

Previously, reports had suggested that John was unhappy with the final cut of Pathaan and this had strained his equation with Shah Rukh. The rumours gained prominence after John dodged a question regarding Shah Rukh Khan's physique in Pathaan at a recent event. However, later he penned a note on Pathaan saying he is eagerly awaiting and wants to say a lot but will wait for the 25th, the date of the film’s release.

Pathaan’s publicity campaign has been a departure from some of the recent big-budget Bollywood films in that the cast and crew have given no interviews and have not appeared on any shows for promotions so far. Despite this, the film has generated massive buzz, earning Rs 1.33 crore in pre-sales a week before release.

