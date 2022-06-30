John Abraham opens up on his chemistry with Ek Villain 2 co-star Disha Patani being compared with Bipasha Basu

John Abraham

John Abraham is geared up to showcase his brains and brawns with Ek Villain Returns, and this will bring back the actor into grey-shade space. In the movie, Disha Patani has been paired opposite Abraham and going by the trailer, they are looking great together. Team Ek Villain 2 conducted a trailer launch event, and during the press conference, one of the reporters touched upon Abraham's past life.

During the QnA, a reporter stated that he shared crackling chemistry with Bipasha Basu, and their on-screen chemistry was popular among the masses too. She further asked can the audience expect a similar sensation with him and Disha? John kept a straight face and he answered without comparing Disha with Bipasha, "I think with Disha, it was a fantastic experience to work with. It's only rare when you get on screen, and you feel that the chemistry is working, we felt the same with Disha,” Actor added.



For the unversed, John and Bipasha had given one of the most successful erotic-thriller Jism. After that, they did a few more films like Aitbaar, Madhoshi, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, but none of them clicked well. For many years, the actors were also romantically involved before they moved on in their respective lives.

At the same event, a reporter asked Arjun about his love life with Malaika Arora. During the interaction, a reporter quipped him that does he fear of having a 'villain' in their love story. Arjun took the question spontaneously, and he added, "Jab ek kahani hoti hai toh koi hero hota hai... toh koi villain hota hai. Sometimes you have to become a hero of your story, and sometimes you became a villain in someone else's story. Pyaar agar sacha ho toh aap yeh nahi sochte hai ki aap hero ho ya villain. Aap pyaar sachayee se karte hai. There can be different repercussions for different people, but that shouldn't stop you from being honest in love. Aap ek tarf se dekhoge toh koi hero, dusri tarf se dekhoge toh woh villain." Arjun clearly said that he isn't bothered about being judged in love, and he truly loves Malaika. Ek Villain Returns will release in cinemas on July 29.