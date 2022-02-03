John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Attack’ gets new release date

John Abraham revealed the new release date for his upcoming picture Attack. On April 1, 2022, the action-packed film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, will be released in theatres. The action thriller Attack is based on true events. Lakshya Raj Anand directed the film, which was produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor.

Attack Part 1, directed by John Abraham, will now be released on April 1 instead of Republic Day.

Sharing the new poster on Instagram, John wrote, "Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022 (sic)."

According to Pinkvilla, Dr Jayantilal Gada, shares his thoughts on the franchise, Attack (Part1), saying, “Attack is a very interesting concept, and having John Abraham as a super soldier is perfect! I’m hoping this is a breakthrough movie that will usher in a new age of films in our industry as the visual effects and scale complement the movie beautifully. Attack (Part1) will be released in cinemas on 1st April and we will soon start pre-production for part 2.”

John Abraham also added, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried, there’s a sci fi angle, a complex drama, there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists and takes into account of what are history is and who we are as a nation and I can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in cinemas as it was super exciting bringing this film from paper to reel”

John Abraham plays the lead in the upcoming thriller ‘Attack’. Along with Pen Studios' Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor, the actor is also co-producing the film. The story revolves around a hostage situation. Lakshya Raj Anand, a debutante, wrote and directed the film. Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj also star in the film.

‘Attack’ was supposed to come out on August 14, 2020, however it was pushed back owing to the unique coronavirus pandemic.