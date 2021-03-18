It's common industry notion if an actor is not confident of a film, dumps it on OTT: John Abraham

John Abraham is gearing up for his first release in 2021, Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi. After three releases in 2019, the actor had a no-show in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he has a series of films that will hit the screens back to back. Talking about the pandemic, several films having leading stars of Bollywood opted for an OTT release in 2020, but John revealed that he is not game for it.

The handsome hunk narrated how he was confident about Mumbai Saga getting a theatrical release. John told Mid Day, "When I heard there were talks with Amazon Prime, I had a chat with Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta. Won’t make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven’t opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced [for theatrical run]."

Talking about movies released on OTT, Abraham shared, "Let’s be honest, it’s a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won’t use the pandemic as a crutch."

Apart from Mumbai Saga, John has several movies in his kitty including Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, Ek Villain Returns and Pathan. The actor is also co-producing and having a guest appearance in Sardar and Grandson starring Neena Gupta, John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.