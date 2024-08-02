Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Bollywood

John Abraham gets angry at journalist for asking him to do 'something new' on screen: 'I'll tear you apart if...'

John Abraham got angry at a journalist for asking him to do 'something new' other than action roles in films.

Riya Sharma

Aug 02, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

After impressing everyone with her performance in Pathaan, John Abraham is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming movie Vedaa. The makers recently released the trailer of the film in a grand event. However, John got into a heated argument with a journalist at the event and the video is now going viral. 

During the press conference for Vedaa, John was provoked by a request to do “something new” in his films other than action roles, which led him to respond sharply, “Aapne film dekhi hai (Have you seen the film)? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”

When it was suggested that the trailer hinted at another typical action film from him, John insisted, “Nahi, main to aapko sirf directly kehna chahta hoon ki ye film alag hai. Mere hisab se to it is a very intense performance jo maine kara hai. Of course, aapne film dekhi nahi hai. (No, I just want to tell you that this is a different kind of movie. In my opinion, it was a very intense performance. Of course, you haven’t seen the film). But if you are wrong, I am going to turn you around and tear you apart (laughs)!” 

Before Vedaa, John Abraham was last seen in Pathaan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Dimple Kapadia. It marked SRK's comeback to big screens after a haitus of 3 years and proved to be an all-time blockbuster collecting Rs 1050 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Vedaa is an action drama helmed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15 and is set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.  

