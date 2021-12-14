John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts, leaves fans baffled

Bollywood actor John Abraham has recently deleted all pictures and videos from his social media account. Despite having a massive fan following, the actor removed his profile picture from Instagram.

John Abraham, who recently appeared in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, has been one of the most loved actors that we have in the film industry. His film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ was released on November 25. On Instagram, he was followed by more than 9 million people including Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. But for some unknown reasons, he deleted all his pictures and videos from his account.

Meanwhile, his fans are confused, they are eager to know the reason behind it.

Recently, a group of John Abraham’s admirers were astonished when he seized their phone and left a friendly message on it. The star was secretly being recorded on their phone’s front camera by the bike-riding fans.

John observed this and, as a joke, snatched the phone from the fan and left a sweet message on it. His actions astonished his fans. He said, “Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there.” and then returned the phone to the fans on the bike. John was wearing a black tank top and flashed a charming smile at the camera before handing the phone back to his adoring fans.

Watch video:

Many people praised John Abraham’s humble nature in the comments section of the video. They praised him for treating his fans with utmost love.