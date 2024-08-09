John Abraham criticises actors for endorsing paan masala, says 'you're selling death': 'Even the government is...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Review: Is it safe and effective?

Gundry MD Olive Oil review: Is it safe to use?

Bio Complete 3 Review: Best probiotic for weight loss

CircO2 Review: Does it help increase Nitric Oxide levels?

Opposition likely to submit notice to remove Jadgeep Dhankhar as Vice President: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Review: Is it safe and effective?

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Review: Is it safe and effective?

Gundry MD Olive Oil review: Is it safe to use?

Gundry MD Olive Oil review: Is it safe to use?

Bio Complete 3 Review: Best probiotic for weight loss

Bio Complete 3 Review: Best probiotic for weight loss

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

7 hill stations to visit in Maharashtra

7 hill stations to visit in Maharashtra

8 animals that hibernate in summer

8 animals that hibernate in summer

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

John Abraham criticises actors for endorsing paan masala, says 'you're selling death': 'Even the government is...'

"I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle", said John Abraham sharing why he won't ever endorse paan masala.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 09:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

John Abraham criticises actors for endorsing paan masala, says 'you're selling death': 'Even the government is...'
John Abraham on actors endorsing paan masala
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

John Abraham is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Vedaa. The upcoming actioner has him playing the role of former Indian Army officer Abhimanyu Kanwar, who mentors Sharvari's titular protagonist, in her fight for injustice. In one of the promotional interviews for Vedaa, John slammed the actors for endorsing paan masala and stated that he will not sell death.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, the Pathaan actor said that he wants to be a role model and always practises what he preaches. "If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I’m a role model. But if I’m presenting a fake version of myself in the public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it."

Calling out actors for doing paan masala endorsements, John continued, "People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I’m talking about myself. I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle. Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is ₹45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal. You’re selling death. How can you live with it?."

Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn have been criticised for featuring in the pan masala advertisements. In April 2022, Akshay had apologised to his fans after facing backlash for the same, and he had announced that he will not associate himself with such brands in the future. Since December last year, he hasn't been seen endorsing paan masala.

Talking about John Abraham's upcoming film Vedaa, the Nikkhil Advani directorial is set to release on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The action thriller will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy Khel Khel Mein, and Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2. In the south, Vikram's Thangalaan, Ravi Teja's Mr. Bachchan, Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart, and Keerthy Suresh's Raghuthatha are also slated to release on August 15.

READ | Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bangladesh superstar Azmeri Haque Badhon, worked with Tabu, now forced to take arms to fight rioters, looters

Meet Bangladesh superstar Azmeri Haque Badhon, worked with Tabu, now forced to take arms to fight rioters, looters

DNA TV Show: Did Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman plot to overthrow Sheikh Hasina with Pakistan's ISI?

DNA TV Show: Did Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman plot to overthrow Sheikh Hasina with Pakistan's ISI?

JavaBurn Review: Is it Safe and Effective for Weight Loss?

JavaBurn Review: Is it Safe and Effective for Weight Loss?

Meet actress who wanted to be IAS officer, one call changed her luck, gave highest grossing film in Bollywood, she is..

Meet actress who wanted to be IAS officer, one call changed her luck, gave highest grossing film in Bollywood, she is..

'Old Money': Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt's action in new AP Dhillon song has fans calling it 'better than Bollywood films'

'Old Money': Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt's action in new AP Dhillon song has fans calling it 'better than Bollywood films'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement