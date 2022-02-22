John Abraham collaborates with Dinesh Vijan for action-thriller ‘Tehran’

Maddock Films has delivered some memorable blockbuster and content-rich movies like ‘Badlapur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’, ‘Mimi’ and has never failed to entertain the audiences with its variety of offerings!

To add to their filmography, Maddock Films announces its next, an action-thriller Tehran starring John Abraham, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is inspired by true events. The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year- 26 January 2023.

Meanwhile, John Abraham was last seen ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. Earlier, talking about his character in the film, John told IANS, “I knew that I will be playing two characters, one that of the vigilante which is inspired by the first part of the film and second is of a police officer. They are twin brothers and I am also playing the father of these two youngsters when the story goes to a flashback.”

He added, “Initially, I was not convinced with playing the father's character but eventually, I did. That character is set in a different time and era. Whereas the story of DSP Jay and Satya is set in the present time. Though this was not the first time I played a police officer, as you know I played a real-life iconic personality like late DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in Batla House but playing DSP Jay was very different.” ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ was released on 25 November.

A model-turned-actor, John debuted in the Hindi film industry with 'Jism' in 2003. After being a part of few hit movies early in his career such as 'Dhoom', 'Dostana', and 'Garam Masala', the actor appeared in a number of semi-hits and flops such as 'Kaal', 'Taxi No. 9211', 'Baabul' and 'Jhootha Hi Sahi'. After struggling to make his place among the top-rated actors in the industry, John Abraham has finally emerged as one of the most dependable actors in Bollywood delivering successive box-office hits. And one of the main reasons for his success is the multiple patriotic movies he has led in last few years.