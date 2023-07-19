Headlines

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

10 tips to bulk up like Ranveer Singh

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Even Bollywood's tough guy John Abraham can't escape the blunt nature of netizens. His latest showcase of strength receives some mean reaction from the netizens.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

John Abraham is one of the tough-guy of Bollywood who has created his fan following due to his impressive physique and masala entertainer. The action star is known for portraying a larger-than-life persona in his movies, beating dozens of men to a pulp. He has lifted a running car, broken a mobile phone, and even brought down a mid-air helicopter with his bare hands. 

The actor recently impressed the masses with his role as Jim in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. However, John has given another glimpse of his strength, and rather than impressing, it left the netizen irked. John recently shot a promo for WWE Entertainment, which is showcasing his strength by lifting a heavy bike. John does the heavy lifting of the bike and lifts it as a dumbbell. John dropped the promo on his Instagram, with the caption, "Apko entertain karna hi hai humara sabse bada reward!"

Here's the video

John isn't quite active on social media, and he uses Instagram mostly for social media promotions. The promo of John left netizens impressed, and they dropped some harsh to mean comments on the post. An internet user wrote, "Bhai dekhte hi lag raha hai fake hai." Another internet user wrote, "Bas isi harkaton ki wajah sai no one mentioned you in Pathan movie success." One of the internet users wrote, "Fake hai uske muscles dekho bike uthayi hai usne and usme koi bhi tension nahi hai muscles ke andar." A netizen wrote, "We have seen it live lifting a bike during the promotion of movie Force. U r amazing." Another netizen said, "No way!!!!!!!!!!!! I can see the cable wire." One of the netizens wrote, "Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon." 

For the unversed, John has lifted the motorbike on the screen, a couple of times. The first time, John showcased his beast energy was in Force (2011). In one of the action scenes, John lifted the heavy bike and threw on a goon. In Satyameva Jayate 2, John lifted a bike along with a rider. John's stunt in Force was appreciated. But the audience rejected his attempt in Satyameva Jayate 2 and mocked the action sequences of the film. On the work front, John will soon be seen with Manushi Chhillar and Madhurima Tuli in Tehran. John also has The Diplomat in the pipeline, and he will be seen with Tamannahh Bhatia and Sharvari in Vedaa. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut soar upto Rs 90 lakh; check details

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE