John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Even Bollywood's tough guy John Abraham can't escape the blunt nature of netizens. His latest showcase of strength receives some mean reaction from the netizens.

John Abraham is one of the tough-guy of Bollywood who has created his fan following due to his impressive physique and masala entertainer. The action star is known for portraying a larger-than-life persona in his movies, beating dozens of men to a pulp. He has lifted a running car, broken a mobile phone, and even brought down a mid-air helicopter with his bare hands.

The actor recently impressed the masses with his role as Jim in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. However, John has given another glimpse of his strength, and rather than impressing, it left the netizen irked. John recently shot a promo for WWE Entertainment, which is showcasing his strength by lifting a heavy bike. John does the heavy lifting of the bike and lifts it as a dumbbell. John dropped the promo on his Instagram, with the caption, "Apko entertain karna hi hai humara sabse bada reward!"

Here's the video

John isn't quite active on social media, and he uses Instagram mostly for social media promotions. The promo of John left netizens impressed, and they dropped some harsh to mean comments on the post. An internet user wrote, "Bhai dekhte hi lag raha hai fake hai." Another internet user wrote, "Bas isi harkaton ki wajah sai no one mentioned you in Pathan movie success." One of the internet users wrote, "Fake hai uske muscles dekho bike uthayi hai usne and usme koi bhi tension nahi hai muscles ke andar." A netizen wrote, "We have seen it live lifting a bike during the promotion of movie Force. U r amazing." Another netizen said, "No way!!!!!!!!!!!! I can see the cable wire." One of the netizens wrote, "Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon."

For the unversed, John has lifted the motorbike on the screen, a couple of times. The first time, John showcased his beast energy was in Force (2011). In one of the action scenes, John lifted the heavy bike and threw on a goon. In Satyameva Jayate 2, John lifted a bike along with a rider. John's stunt in Force was appreciated. But the audience rejected his attempt in Satyameva Jayate 2 and mocked the action sequences of the film. On the work front, John will soon be seen with Manushi Chhillar and Madhurima Tuli in Tehran. John also has The Diplomat in the pipeline, and he will be seen with Tamannahh Bhatia and Sharvari in Vedaa.