John Abraham breaks his silence on Vedaa's dismal box office performance: 'There’s regret but...'

Vedaa clashed at the box office with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. While Stree 2 is inching towards Rs 500 crore, the other two movies are even struggling to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the global box office.

John Abraham's latest release Vedaa released on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day. The film clashed with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's comedy Khel Khel Mein. While Stree 2 has been a clear winner in this three-way race as it is racing towards the Rs 500-crore mark globally, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein have seen dismal performance at the box office and both are struggling to even earn Rs 50 crore worldwide.

In a new interview, John opened up on Vedaa's underperformance and also defended the Nikkhil Advani directorial. Talking to Radio City, the actor said, "It's a brave film to do. I wanted to work with Nikkhil again after Batla House. Honestly, more than success and failure, it’s the message that you’re sharing via your film that’s more important. We’ve told it in an entertaining way, but there’s no getting around the fact that the subject is heavy. And if people aren’t interested in watching films with heavy subjects, that’s their choice. I respect it. But you have to face the subject at the end of the day."

"I'm very proud that we made a very good film. This is possibly Nikkhil and my best work together. Often, there’s regret when your film doesn’t work commercially. You feel bad. Usually, it stems from uncertainty about the film itself. But with Vedaa, we’ve got practically everything right. Our cast has performed brilliantly, every department, from cinematography to action, has done well. People will find things to complain about with the screenplay, and that’s fine. We respect everybody’s point of view. But I’m proud we’ve made a good film", he further added.

Apart from John, Vedaa features Sharvari in the titular role and Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, and Danish Husain among others. Tamannaah Bhatia makes a special appearance and Mouni Roy is seen in the item song Mummy Ji.

