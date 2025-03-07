Saaya was a supernatural romantic thriller film, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film starred John Abraham alongside Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhry. Many are unaware that Katrina Kaif was also supposed to be a part of the film.

John Abraham, who made his acting debut with Jism in 2003, has had his fair share of challenges when it comes to box office hits and misses. The actor, over the past two decades of his career, has appeared in some of the biggest hit films but has also struggled with flop films that have hampered his overall growth within the industry. John Abraham made a hit debut in 2003 opposite Bipasha Basu, but in the same year, he appeared in a film that not only received negative reviews but also majorly underperformed at the box office. We are talking about the film Saaya.

Saaya was a supernatural romantic thriller film, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film starred John Abraham alongside Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhry. Many are unaware that Katrina Kaif was also supposed to be a part of the film but was thrown out after just one shot.

Katrina Kaif, in an interview, once revealed that she was replaced by Tara Sharma from Anurag Basu’s Saaya after giving just one shot. Katrina Kaif told Bollywood Bubble, "I got thrown out, not thrown out, let’s say replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day, but just one shot. At that time, I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over."

However, despite losing out on Saaya, Katrina Kaif did not back down. She eventually made her debut with Boom in the same year. The film proved to be a super flop, but despite that, Katrina Kaif thrived in her career. Eventually, the actress kept on climbing the success ladder and is now one of the biggest superstars in India.

Saaya, an unofficial remake of the 2002 American film Dragonfly, however, cast a major fog on John Abraham's career which was finally lifted after he played the main antagonist in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom.

For the unversed, Saaya, made for Rs 3 crore, earned only Rs 4.6 crore at the box office. It would not be wrong to say that Saaya, to this date, remains one of John Abraham's biggest flop films.

