John Abraham starrer 'Attack' gets festive release date

'Attack' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2021, 09:24 PM IST

John Abraham's upcoming action entertainer Attack will release worldwide on August 13, 2021, that is, during Independence Day weekend this year. The fictional story is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Attack is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand and is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John.

John Abraham says, "Attack is a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline...a genre I love! At JA Entertainment, we endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. Releasing the film in theatres this Independence Weekend adds to my excitement."

Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said, "We are delighted to release this fascinating action entertainer on the Independence Weekend. By planning to bring it to theatres on 13th August 2021, we are standing by film exhibitors and theatre owners who have survived a very difficult year during the COVID-19 crisis. John and his production house have conceived a phenomenal film and people will flock to watch it on the big screen!"

While Ajay Kapoor shared, "Collaborating with John and Jayanti Bhai on Attack is special. It brings an engaging and important story to audiences and will interest the younger generation. It’s a pleasure to release the film on Independence Weekend when its story will resonate with people even more."

The film is jointly produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.

(With inputs from IANS)

