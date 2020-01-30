John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Ek Villain 2' gets new release date

The final works of John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Ek Villain 2' have fallen in place and with that, the release date of 'Ek Villain' sequel has been announced. Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the film, took to Instagram to share the news that she has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar from T-Series in order to produce 'Ek Villain 2'.

In the process of unveiling the exciting news, Ekta Kapoor also happened to reveal the release date of 'Ek Villain 2' i.e. January 8, 2021. "When the first thing u both say Is ‘JAI MATA DI ‘ Looking forward to up the entertainment quotient with @bhushankumar! Starting with the sequel of 2014 blockbuster - #EkVillain! The second instalment will release on Jan 8, 2021! It’s indeed a mark of a new beginning," she wrote alongside the post.

Here it is:

'Ek Villain 2' is directed by Mohit Suri and would feature John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. While talking about the project, Mohit Suri had said, "It’s essentially a villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters. We are going to push the bar further with Ek Villain 2. I believe sequels should work as independent films, too."

Mohit also spoke about casting the female leads in the movie. He said, "There are two girls in the film. One of them is pretty much a villain as well. It’s a Gone Girl-ish zone and I have to get casting right."

'Ek Villain' starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The movie was a blockbuster when it released in the year 2014.