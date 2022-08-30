Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh leads 'the biggest human heist' to save his community in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Jogi Trailer/YouTube stills

The trailer for Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, was released by the streaming giant Netflix India on Tuesday, August 30. Based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the trailer promises an emotional, gut-wrenching drama that will definitely make the audience shed their tears.

Diljit as Jogi carries out 'the biggest human heist' to save his community of Sikh people from the national capital burning in the flames of anti-Sikh riots that occurred in Delhi after the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot down by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

In his mission, Jogi is being helped by his friends portrayed by Paresh Pahuja and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays a police officer in the film. The description of the trailer on YouTube reads, "Jinke hausle buland ho, unki himmat todna namumkin hota hai. Aisa hi hai sadda Jogi. Watch @Diljit Dosanjh in and as Jogi - a story that celebrates friendship, courage, and hope."

The Netflix India original film is directed by famous filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his collaboration with Salman Khan with whom he has delivered three back-to-back blockbusters in the form of Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat in 2016, 2017, and 2019 respectively.



Netizens have been overwhelmed seeing the trailer as visible in the YouTube comments section. One user wrote, "Always thought that he could only do comedy films, but seeing his intense acting in this and even Punjab 1984 showcases how good of a actor Diljit is." Another comment reads, "Never thought that Ali Abbas Zafar can make this kind of serious movie. Totally amazed, and what to say about Diljit paaji, even this trailer gave me goosebumps. Hope the whole movie maintains this aura."

Previously, Diljit has appeared in Hindi films like Udta Punjab, Soorma, and Good Newwz among others. Apart from him, Paresh, and Zeeshan, Jogi also features Kumud Mishra and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles. The film will stream on Netflix India from September 16 onwards.