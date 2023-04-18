Joe Russo heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR, says 'thank God for movies like this..'

RRR-Joe Russo

Joe Russo along with his brother Anthony Russo is well known for making Marvel movies that are much more popular across the ages. Now, at an International festival at Scotland, the filmmaker called India one of the major markets for cinema and also praised SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

In a conversation with the Hollywood trade website, Deadline, Joe Russo heaped praise for SS Rajamouli’s RRR and said, “Certainly a more diverse version and one that’s more international. Bollywood, for instance, is one of the more significant film businesses in the world but it has extremely minimal exposure outside of India. Thank God for movies like RRR, using a level of technical genius, visual effects, and mythological storytelling to appeal to a much wider audience. We learn about other cultures from movies like that. So, I guess, our goal would be empowerment. We want to support other markets as much as possible so their stories can get through in a broader way.”

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries named Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem(Jr NTR). The film shows how the friendship grows between them and how they fight together to free the country from the rule of the Britishers. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Ali Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have a special appearance in the movie. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu became a global sensation and further made history by winning Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have created many memorable Hollywood movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers Endgame, and more. Their upcoming work includes the American spy web series Citadel which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The web series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28, 2023.

Read RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up on being an atheist, says he 'had doubts after reading stories about Hindu gods'