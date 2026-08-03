FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi News: Pappu Yadav Attacked With 'Slippers, Knife' During New Delhi Press Meet

Delhi News: Pappu Yadav Attacked With 'Slippers, Knife' During New Delhi Press Meet

Job Trafficking: Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Pawan Malhotra to bring gritty series on industrialized online scams, fake cryptocurrency, trading platforms

Job Trafficking: Nimrat Kaur to bring gritty series on fake trading platforms

Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing amid IMD forecast for heavy rains till August 6

Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Job Trafficking: Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Pawan Malhotra to bring gritty series on industrialized online scams, fake cryptocurrency, trading platforms

Job Trafficking touches upon the phenomenon of “pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Job Trafficking: Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Pawan Malhotra to bring gritty series on industrialized online scams, fake cryptocurrency, trading platforms
A still from Job Trafficking (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Nimrat Kaur and Roshan Mathew have joined forces for the upcoming streaming series ‘Job Trafficking’. The series is a survival drama and takes the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams.

The show touches upon the phenomenon of “pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything. It touches upon the young people behind the keyboards, lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders, and forced to become the very scammers destroying innocent lives.

In pig butchering, fraudsters spend weeks or months building trust with victims before convincing them to invest in fake cryptocurrency or trading platforms. The term comes from the idea of “fattening up” the target with affection, friendship or fabricated investment success before stealing their money. Scammers present themselves as successful professionals. Once victims invest larger sums, they are unable to withdraw funds because the platforms are fraudulent. Authorities worldwide have linked many pig butchering operations to organised crime networks and cyber-enabled fraud.

The series also stars Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan, and Pavan Malhotra. It exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprises. The series follows three strangers — a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire — whose paths collide in a dangerous web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation.

Blending edge-of-your-seat suspense, raw emotion, and high-stakes drama, Job Trafficking offers an eye-opening journey into survival, resilience, and the fierce will to reclaim one’s humanity against impossible odds. The series is produced by Pratik Khanuja, Sameer Chand, Vikesh Bhutani & Shujaat Saudagar under the banners of Select Media Holdings & Chalkboard Entertainment. The series is set to stream on Prime Video.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Job Trafficking: Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Pawan Malhotra to bring gritty series on industrialized online scams, fake cryptocurrency, trading platforms
Job Trafficking: Nimrat Kaur to bring gritty series on fake trading platforms
Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing amid IMD forecast for heavy rains till August 6
Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia move to challenge Brij Bhushan's acquittal: 'Fight will continue'
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia move to challenge Brij Bhushan's acquittal
After NEET Victory, What's next for Cockroach Janta Party? Big political signals expected on August 5
After NEET Victory, What's next for Cockroach Janta Party? All eyes set on Aug 5
Unseen pics: Jennifer Winget shares Haldi moments with William Ishmael on Friendship Day; 'I am the luckiest ever'
Unseen pics: Jennifer Winget shares Haldi moments with William Ishmael
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement