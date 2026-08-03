Job Trafficking: Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Pawan Malhotra to bring gritty series on industrialized online scams, fake cryptocurrency, trading platforms

Job Trafficking touches upon the phenomenon of “pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything.

Actress Nimrat Kaur and Roshan Mathew have joined forces for the upcoming streaming series ‘Job Trafficking’. The series is a survival drama and takes the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams.

The show touches upon the phenomenon of “pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything. It touches upon the young people behind the keyboards, lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders, and forced to become the very scammers destroying innocent lives.

In pig butchering, fraudsters spend weeks or months building trust with victims before convincing them to invest in fake cryptocurrency or trading platforms. The term comes from the idea of “fattening up” the target with affection, friendship or fabricated investment success before stealing their money. Scammers present themselves as successful professionals. Once victims invest larger sums, they are unable to withdraw funds because the platforms are fraudulent. Authorities worldwide have linked many pig butchering operations to organised crime networks and cyber-enabled fraud.

The series also stars Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan, and Pavan Malhotra. It exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprises. The series follows three strangers — a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire — whose paths collide in a dangerous web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation.

Blending edge-of-your-seat suspense, raw emotion, and high-stakes drama, Job Trafficking offers an eye-opening journey into survival, resilience, and the fierce will to reclaim one’s humanity against impossible odds. The series is produced by Pratik Khanuja, Sameer Chand, Vikesh Bhutani & Shujaat Saudagar under the banners of Select Media Holdings & Chalkboard Entertainment. The series is set to stream on Prime Video.