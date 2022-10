Jitendra Shastri death: Mirzapur actor passes away, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang mourn artist's demise

Jitendra Shastri

Veteran artist Jitendra Shastri who is known for playing Usmaan in Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur passed away. The sudden demise of the actor has surprised the film fraternity and they have mourned the demise of Shastri.

Sanjay Mishra posted a video in memory of the late actor. On his Instagram, Sanjay wrote, "Jeetu bhai aap hote toh aap kuch aisa bolte. 'Mishra sometimes kya hota hai na ki, mobile mein naam reh jaata hai, aur insaan network se out ho jaata hai.' You are out of the world, but will always remain in network of my mind and heart. Om Shanti."

Here's the video

Even Rajesh Tailang shared a photo of Jitendra and wrote, vishwas nahi ho raha Jeetu bhai nahi rahe. Kitne kamaal ke abhineta, kitne kamaal ke insaan, kamaal ka sense of humour, unke saath kam karne ka samay bitane ka avsar mila, saubhagya mera. #JitendraShastri. Jeetu bhai saadar naman."

Here's Rajesh's post

Also, The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also paid condolence to the deceased soul. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Jitendra Shastri."

Heres' CINTAA's post

CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Jitendra Shastri pic.twitter.com/v9EwNBBR9A — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) October 15, 2022

Jitendra was also a part of films like India's Most Wanted, Sui Dhaaga, Black Friday, Charas, Lajja, Daud.