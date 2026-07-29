'Jinka kaam hai desh sambhalna, woh gaye sair pe': Siddharth takes cryptic dig at PM Narendra Modi? Actor advises netizens to 'stop hating artistes'

Siddharth highlighted why celebrities in India avoid commenting on political or social issues, hinting at brutal backlash and trolling that follow after they express their viewpoint.

Actor Siddharth opened up about the hesitation of an artiste from commenting on political and social issues. In recent times, during Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and the CJP protest, except Prakash Raj, Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, and Swara Bhasker, none of the actors cared to share anything related to students' battle to bring Dharmendra Pradhan down. Only after Salman Khan's lost post and PM Modi's concerned social media reactions did other actors start extending support to the cause. As a result, Dharmendra had to put his foot down, and he resigned from his post of Union Education Minister. Many netizens openly slammed other actors who waited for the PM's tweet to express their thoughts about students and Sonam. But why do these celebs dodge commenting on burning issues?

Siddharth reveals what's keeping the celebs away from giving commentary

While promoting his upcoming series, Safed Sagar, in an interview with Yuvaa, Siddharth bluntly revealed the real reason why celebs choose to ignore questions related to politics or the country. He said, "I write 4 things. A) Sonam Wangchuk is a great man. B) Sonam Wangchuk is not a great man. C) Students have a right to protest. D) Students don't have a right to protest. Whatever I write, inke Instagram pe gaali padti hai." The Rang De Basanti actor further advised netizens, "Stop hating artistes," and continued, "Isse phele ki aap unki kaam ke liye feedback de, agar unke personal beliefs ya unke statements par gaye, toh yeh bahut galat baat hai."

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Siddharth mocks PM Modi and other politicians?

The actor further added that the people who are obliged to look after the people are roaming around, and they don't care about them. "Jinka kaam hai desh ko badalna, desh ko sambhalna. Desh ki zimmedari uthana, woh toh gaye sair karne. Koi bhi nahi zimma utha raha. Toh agar ek banda bol raha hai toh usko gaali kyu de rahe ho." Siddharth revealed that for half of his life he spent battling these trolls, and now he doesn't care about them. He also emphasised the need to inculcate the attitude of 'let's agree to disagree'.

Also read: Viral video: After calling Gen-Z 'generation gutter', netizens dig old video of Kangana Ranaut 'going crazy' in party, gets brutally trolled