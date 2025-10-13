Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passes away at 90, Antim Ardas will be held on...

As per the news reports, Jimmy Shergill's father, Sardar Satyajit Singh Shergill on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passes away at 90, Antim Ardas will be held on...
Jimmy Shergill with his father Satyajit Singh Shergill
If the news report is to be believed, then actor Jimmy Shergill has suffered a major loss. As per the Film Information, Jimmy's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passed away. He was 90. Reportedly, Sr Shergill passed away on October 11, which also marks Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. The Bhog and Antim Ardas of Satyajit will be held on October 14, between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai. 

Jimmy Shergill and his tensions with father Satyajit Singh Shergill

Born in a Sikh family, Jasjit Singh Gill, aka Jimmy, is originally from Deokahia village, Sardarnagar, in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. For the unversed, Jimmy Sheirgill's great-aunt was Amrita Shergill, who is regarded as one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century.

In an interview, Jimmy recalled that in his teens, there were tensions between him and his father, as he decided to cut his kesh (hair). Jimmy's decision to cut his hair created a rift, and reportedly, Satyajit didn't speak to Jimmy for a year and a half. Speaking about the same to The Times of India, Jimmy explained why he took such a drastic step. 

Jimmy Shergill on cutting his hair

The Mohabbatein actress said, "I wore a turban till I was about 18, till it became really difficult for me to manage washing and wearing one in a hostel. Of course, it was many other things too, but I asked my dad casually on one of his trips to my hostel and decided to cut my hair one day. Not just my parents, but my entire family did not talk to me for a year-and-a-half properly after that, except for my one mama, who had also cut his hair before me."

On the work front, Jimmy Shergill's last film was the Punjabi movie Maa Jaye, which was released on August 29, 2025. He was also seen in the web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond (2024), which was a success on OTT.

