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Jimmy Shergill reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removal from OTT: 'Politics exists and it will always go on'

Honey Trehan's Satluj, featuring Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, and Gulzar's Maachis, which marked Jimmy Shergill's acting debut, are both set against the backdrop of Punjab's turbulent insurgency era.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Jimmy Shergill reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removal from OTT: 'Politics exists and it will always go on'
Jimmy Shergill on Satluj takedown
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Jimmy Shergill says films attempting to portray politically sensitive periods of history often run into trouble as they bring out hidden truths, and things naturally become complicated and political. The actor responded to a query on why a film like Satluj, which dealt with a sensitive subject, did not see a release while his own debut, Maachis, dealing with a similar theme was appreciated. Satluj, starring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh released in India last month on streaming service ZEE5 but became unavailable on the platform just two days later in India. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was stuck in censorship for over three years and was given over 127 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film follows Khalra’s investigation into enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by the Punjab Police during the Punjab insurgency in the early 1990s.

"Politics exists, and it will always go on. But it is good when such issues are stirred up because it brings every single aspect out into the open. When you touch upon even a single aspect of sensitive matters, other hidden aspects surface as well. So, that is the politics of it," Shergill told PTI.

On the other side, Maachis, which was directed by Gulzar, was set against the turbulent period of insurgency in Punjab during the 1980s. Also starring Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, and Tabu, the political thriller explores the personal and political turmoil faced by people caught in violence. Upon the release, Maachis received critical acclaim and was a commercial hit too. At the 44th National Film Awards, the film won two honours, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actress award for Tabu.

Shergill, who made his acting debut with Maachis, said he was largely guided by the filmmaker's vision. "Whatever the film was trying to convey was actually the vision of the makers, I was just a newcomer, who had come from Delhi. I read the script and I cried. I suddenly learnt that I'm doing the film and was told to grow my hair and beard. It was my first film and I didn't really know how to play a role like that; I had only done acting classes. I had absolutely no idea how I would look on screen or how it would all turn out," he said.

The actor said he felt overwhelmed during the shoot and Gulzar insisted he remain present on set to observe every detail of the filmmaking process. "So, every single shot happened right in front of me. He would say things like, 'Let's change this, pick up those clothes and keep them aside', and I would quickly run over to help," Shergill recounted.

The actor said he was especially anxious about a long monologue scene in Maachis and credited Gulzar for showing confidence in him. "I was terrified just thinking about it. I'd say, 'Sir, I want to sit down' but he would simply reply, 'Everything will fall into place, you'll nail it. If you weren't capable of doing it, I wouldn't have cast you in this film.' His words used to leave me confused, but he just kept reassuring me, saying, 'It will happen,' and that is exactly how the scene came together."

Shergill currently features in the Netflix series, Operation Safed Sagar. He plays the role of Wing Commander BS Dhanoa, the commanding officer who led the critical aerial combat operations from the front. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere episode to promote Batwara 1947

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