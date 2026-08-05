Jimmy Shergill questions 18-hour shifts for film workers: 'What kind of life is he living?'

Jimmy Shergill says the film industry's biggest concern should be overworked crew members, saying technicians deserve better work hours and rest.

The discussion around working hours in the film industry has largely focused on actors over the past year, but Jimmy Shergill believes the spotlight should instead be on the people working behind the camera. Speaking in a recent interview, the actor said technicians and crew members often work exhausting schedules that leave them with little time to rest or spend with their families.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Jimmy said actors usually spend 12 to 15 hours on set, but crew members often work much longer once travel time is taken into account.

"My fight is for the workers. 12 plus three plus three... 18 [hours], followed by their travel time back home. So he's just going home to meet his wife and come back. What kind of life is he living? Somebody has to genuinely take care of that because health is the most important thing for the workers. A guy doing that every single day is not gonna last too long."

He said the issue goes beyond long shooting schedules, pointing out that technicians barely get enough time to recover before returning to work the next day.

Jimmy added that while a 12-hour work schedule is common in many parts of the world, workers should be allowed personal time after that. "Everywhere in the world, the timing is 12 hours. You should work however much you want within those hours, but after that, workers need their own time. We actors, are privileged because we might be able to wrap up our work in those 15 to 20 days and go back home and sleep. The workers can't."

The conversation comes months after Deepika Padukone's reported demand for an eight-hour workday sparked a wider debate in the industry. The actress was also linked to reports that she stepped away from projects including Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD after the issue over working hours.

On the work front, Jimmy was last seen in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. He will next appear in Operation Safed Sagar, a series inspired by the Indian Air Force's 1999 Kargil War mission. The show, directed by Oni Sen, also features Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, and premieres on Netflix on August 7.