Jimmy Sheirgill, National Award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas, 35 others booked for shooting, flouting COVID-19 rules

Actor Jimmy Shergill and National award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas were among 35 booked for flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules while shooting in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

They were shooting for the web series 'Your Honor', a remake of an Israeli web show, in a private school without permission and following Covid appropriate behaviour.

A case was registered against them on Tuesday night.

A crew of 150 members was shooting at a set at around 8 p.m., two hours after the curfew to contain the virus came into effect when the police raided the place.

Nivas, along with two others, was arrested but later granted bail.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, Covid infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of the country. More than 3 lakh corona cases have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. India reported a record number of 3,60,960 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday morning.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,79,97,267 persons have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which 1,48,17,371 people have fully recovered after defeating the virus.

For the first time the number of deaths crossed 2-lakh mark, with a total of 2,01,187 people losing their lives to the virus across the country, according to the health ministry data, Currently, there are 29,78,709 active cases in India.

At the same time, Delhi's death toll has crossed 15 thousand mark. The national capital also recorded more than 24 thousand new corona infections in the last 24 hours, with 381 persons succumbing to the virus, a record high.

The registration for the third phase of the vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age, which begins on May 1, will start on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Those eligible can book their slots on Co-Win portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

(With inputs from IANS)