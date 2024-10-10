Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer action thriller Jigra and Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will clash at the box office on October 11.

Ahead of the Dussehra festival on Saturday, two films are set to see a clash at the box office on Friday, October 11. The first is Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer action thriller Jigra and the second is the comedy Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles. Both the movies have managed to impress the audiences with their interesting trailers. So, here's a look at how the two films are set to perform at the box office on their opening day tomorrow.

As per Pinkvilla, Jigra has sold 18,000 tickets for its opening day in the top three national multiplex chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as of Thursday, 6pm. The final advance booking numbers could go as up as 25,000 to 30,000 till the first show begins in the morning. Thus, Alia Bhatt-starrer is expected to open around Rs 5.50 crore. On the other hand, the advance booking sales for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the three cinemas chains are 13,500, as of Thursday, 6 pm. These numbers could rise up 20,000, as per the same entertainment portal. Hence, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer could see an opening of around Rs 4.50 crore.

While the opening day estimates for both the movies are almost similar, it all depends on the audiences and critics' reviews, which will actually decide the fate of the films in the longer run. If the reviews of Jigra or Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are extremely positive or negative, the night shows of both the films can get affected and hence, their opening day collections could increase or decrease.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Raaj has previously made two comedies Dream Girl (2019) and Dream Girl 2 (2023), which were loved by the audiences. Vasan has also directed two critically-acclaimed films - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019) and Monica O My Darling (2022). His directorial debut Peddlers (2012) remains unreleased.

