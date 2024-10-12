Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao's Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashed at the box office, and the result was a bit disappointing for team Jigra.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's action-thriller Jigra clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptti Dimri's comedy entertainer Vicky Video Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office. The films were released in cinemas on October 11 with much fanfare, and both were anticipated by filmgoers. However, as per Alia's strong box office records, Jigra was expected to open better than Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. But Rajkummar and Triptii have defeated Alia in the box office race.

The early estimates of both films were shared by the industry tracker portal Sacnilk. According to the reports, Jigra opened to Rs 4.25 crores (Rs 4.20 crores from the Hindi version and Rs 0.05 crores from the Telugu version). On the other hand, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opened to Rs 5 crores.

Both films received mixed reviews, with Jigra receiving slightly better reviews. Now it will be interesting to see, which film will race ahead. The festive holiday of Dussehra will further boost the business. Both films are expected to jump in collections.

Kangana Ranaut's sly dig at Alia Bhatt

A few hours after Jigra's release, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Alia's film lukewarm opening. On her Instagram, Kangana shared a note on her stories. Without naming anyone, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "When you destroy female-centric films, and make sure that they won't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." According to this note, Kangana's films were sabotaged by others, and she feels that it's a payback time for them.

Interestingly, Kangana's film Emergency has faced several delays, and the new release date hasn't been announced yet. In her directorial, Emergency, Kangana plays former India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film was initially announced to be released in October–November 2023. Then the film was re-scheduled to release on 14 June 2024. But it was again postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. The film was then scheduled to release on September 6, 2024. However, the movie again got postponed indefinitely.

