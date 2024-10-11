As Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video hit the screens on Friday, so did their reviews on X(formerly known as Twitter). Check them out here!

On the festive occasion of Durga Ashtami, Bollywood treated the audience with not one but two releases— Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Both the films opened to mixed reviews from critics as soon they arrived in theatres on Friday. On the other hand, social media users took to their respective X (formerly known as Twitter)accounts to share their early reviews. A section of X users heaped praises on Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘not so impressive’Jigra. In the case of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy-drama, the users mostly remained divided.

Alia’s Jigra, also starring Archies fame Vedang Raina, is a poignant tale of brother and sister’s love. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film revolves around Satya, a young woman who sets out to free her brother Ankur who is imprisoned in a foreign jail. After watching the film, an X user wrote, “This one is brutally emotional and hits hard. #AliaBhatt is nothing short of flawless—she delivers a gut-wrenching performance that pulls you into her world from the very first scene.”Another X user said, “#AliaBhatt shines in not so digestable prison break film. Also stars #VedangRaina. First half is good but it's second half where the movie falls flat to the expectation.”

An X user suggested skipping Jigra to watch Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which promises to entertain the audience in an old-school way. “Entertaining. Full Rollercoaster of laughter There are many twists and turn too that hold up the audience #RajkumarRao at is best , #TriptiDimri comic timing is also great.Skip #Jigra and watch #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo,” wrote the user. Another user added, “@tripti_dimri23 and #rajkumarrao deliver captivating performances in #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Their on-screen chemistry sparks intensity Tripti's expressions & versatility make character relatable. @writerraj 's masterful storytelling ; this film is a must-watch.”

However, some of the X users were disappointed with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. “The writing by Raaj Shaandilyaa is so inconsistent ki na story ka sense ban raha hai, na movie funny lag rahi hai.,” wrote a netizen. “Basic flaw in it’s screenplay, Pehle gags aur “comedy” sochi fir scene likha & they fall Flatter than the earth. 1997 me set hai lekin humour stone age ka even Rajkumar Rao couldn’t save this one,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are off to an average start at the box office. There are reports suggesting that the two films will most likely have less than Rs 10 crore openings at the box office.