According to the early estimates, Alia Bhatt's film might earn more than Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy-drama on day 2.

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashed at the box office on October 11. The comedy-drama was able to defeat Alia’s actioner on day 1 and take the lead. However, the day 2 predictions show that Alia’s film might just pick up the pace.

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, Alia Bhatt’s film has earned Rs 0.86 crore till now and Rajkummar Rao’s film is a little behind with Rs 0.83 crore. However, if we look at the total collection, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is still ahead of Alia Bhatt’s film.

Since it’s a festive holiday, the films might just benefit from the Dussehra holiday, it will be interesting to see which of the two films will be able to make the most of the festive day. Not to forget, Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri’s films are also facing a clash with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s Vettaiyan which will it even harder for the rest of the two films to make the most of Dussehra holiday.

Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opened to mixed responses which also reflected on its box office collection. Jigra is Alia Bhatt’s lowest opener since Highway. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Vedang Raina in key roles. Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on the other hand stars Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, and Mallika Sherawat in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently took a jibe at Alia Bhatt’s Jigra after its lukewarm opening. On her Instagram, Kangana shared a note on her stories. Without naming anyone, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "When you destroy female-centric films, and make sure that they won't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.