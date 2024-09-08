Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

The first trailer of director Vasan Bala and Alia Bhatt's Jigra has impressed the masses and netizens called them a 'deadly combo'

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt has turned Angry Young Woman with director Vasan Bala's new crime thriller Jigra. The first teaser of Jigra was unveiled on Sunday, and it left netizens impressed. The teaser starts with an emotional Alia narrating her background and her struggles while growing up without her parents. Alia breaks down realising that his only family, his brother, Vedang Raina is jailed. As the teaser progresses, we see Alia trying to break into the prison to free him.

The teaser is supported by the iconic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, and it shows the visuals of Alia going to extreme lengths to free Vedang Raina. The teaser has several shots of high-octane action sequences and hand-to-hand combat where Alia looks convincingly ferocious. In one scene, Alia refers to Amitabh Bachchan, giving out the hint of being the next Angry Young Woman.

As soon as the teaser was revealed, several netizens lauded the 'slick treatment' of the routine story. A few fans called Vasan Bala and Alia Bhatt a deadly combo. A fan wrote, "What a Ferocious Look of Alia Bhatt." Another fan wrote, "Alia is not simply acting, she is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded." One of the netizens wrote, "There is no doubt that Alia is not a talented actress, the truth is that Alia Bhatt is a talented actress, there is nothing to hate, people still hate her. Don't know why I like Alia Bhatt, what if she is Nepo Kid, it is her destiny and she deserves it, we have no right to hate her.️ I'm super excited for this movie."

One of the fans wrote, "I'm crying after watching the teaser and how should i handle my tears during the movie, alia bhatt my most favourite you are gonna win another best actress award for your roll next year......just mark my words." Jigra will be released in the cinemas on October 11.

