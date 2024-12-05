Headlined by Alia Bhatt and helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will start streaming on Netflix from December 6.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt, the jailbreak action thriller Jigra was released in the theatres on October 11 in the Dussehra weekend. The film also featured Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, who has helmed critically acclaimed movies Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica O My Darling.

Now, around two months since its release, Jigra is set for its streaming premiere on Netflix on December 6. On Thursday, the OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Walls can’t hold what courage sets free. Jigra, arriving on 6 December, on Netflix."

Walls can’t hold what courage sets free. #Jigra, arriving on 6 December, on Netflix.#JigraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/U2kZT9Z77L — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 5, 2024

Made in around Rs 90 crore, Jigra was a commercial failure as it earned Rs 32 crore net in India and grossed Rs 57 crore worldwide. The low collections were due to a few controversies associated with the film since its release. First, it was misinterpreted that when director Vasan Bala pitched Jigra to producer Karan Johar, KJo offered the same to Alia Bhatt without Vasan's consent. Later, Vasan and Karan cleared the confusion that the former also wished Alia to lead the movie.

Then, a war of words broke out between actress-producer Divya Khossla Kumar and Karan Johar on social media when she accused the makers of stealing her film Savi's story and providing fake box office collections of Jigra. Without taking Divya's name, Karan replied her back and put this on her Instagram Story, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools." Divya responded to him with her Instagram Story that read, "Truth will always offend fools opposed to it."

Lastly, a Manipur-based actor Bijou Thaangjam accused the film's casting team of discrimination against actors from Northeast India. He claimed that he was asked to remain available in December last year to shoot for the movie but never received a follow-up call. Bijou also stated that once he criticised the casting team, Alia Bhatt fans filled his DMs with racist remarks.

READ | Meet Muslim actress, who was called 'sweeper' by Raj Kapoor, she quit non-veg food to play Radha, her son is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.