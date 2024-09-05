Twitter
Bollywood

Jigra first look poster: Alia Bhatt rocks as fearless sister racing against time to protect brother Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt leaves fans excited as she shares first look posters from her upcoming action film Jigra

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jigra first look poster: Alia Bhatt rocks as fearless sister racing against time to protect brother Vedang Raina
Alia Bhatt in Jigra
Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain the fans in his much-anticipated action film Jigra. The actress surprised the fans with her fierce first look poster from the film adding to the huge buzz. 

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt shared two intriguing posters from her upcoming action film Jigra. One of the posters showed a silhouette of a person with a backpack standing in front of a fence. In the background, a larger profile of Vedang Raina is visible, set against a moody, intense backdrop with shades of blue and orange.The caption of the post includes the quote, “Tu mere protection mein hai.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

In another poster, Alia Bhatt is seen in an intense look holding a hammer with the backdrop of a fire. The caption of the poster read, "Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam." 

The intruguing posters have added to the excitement of the fans and left them predicting if it is a jail break story. One of the comments read, "What an amazing poster. Now this is how you creat the hype." Another user wrote, "Stunned by the poster wonder what the movie would be like." 

Last year, Alia Bhatt talked about Jigra and opened up about its plot. She had revealed that the film is a story of ‘courage, passion and determination’. “Just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production – Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive,” Alia added.

