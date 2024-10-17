Headlined by Alia Bhatt, helmed by Vasan Bala, and produced by Karan Johar, Jigra has seen a disappointing run at the box office in its first week.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and also featuring Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran, the jailbreak action thriller Jigra has completed one week in the theatres since its release on October 11. Even though the movie has received positive to mixed reviews, the film has seen a disappointing run at the box office.

In its first week, the movie has failed to earn even Rs 25 crore in the domestic earnings. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Jigra will end its opening week collections with Rs 22.45 crore. The Vasan Bala directorial could become Alia's biggest flop as the movie's budget is reportedly Rs 90 crore.

The low collections are due to a few controversies associated with Jigra since its release. First, it was misinterpreted that when director Vasan Bala pitched Jigra to producer Karan Johar, he offered the same to Alia Bhatt without Vasan's consent. Later, Vasan and Karan cleared the confusion that the former also wished Alia to lead the movie.

Then, a war of words broke out between actress-producer Divya Khossla Kumar and Karan Johar on social media when she accused the makers of providing fake box office collections. Without taking Divya's name, Karan replied her back and put this on her Instagram Story, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools." Divya put up another Story that read, "Truth will always offend fools opposed to it."

Lastly, a Manipur-based actor Bijou Thaangjam accused the film's casting team of discrimination against actors from Northeast India. He claimed that he was asked to remain available in December last year to shoot for the movie but never received a follow-up call. Bijou also stated that once he criticised the casting team, Alia Bhatt fans filled his DMs with racist remarks.

