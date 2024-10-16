Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra is failing to attract audiences to the theatres.

The action drama Jigra, headlined by Alia Bhatt, was released in the theatres on October 11 and received mixed reviews. Also featuring Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles, the movie revolves around Alia's Satya and her deperate attempt to break the prison to free her brother Ankur, played by Vedang.

In its first five days, Jigra earned Rs 19.85 crore net in India and grossed Rs 30 crore worldwide. On its sixth day of release, i.e. on Wednesday, October 16, the Alia Bhatt-starrer witnessed another drop and collected just Rs 1.25 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Since its release, there have been a few controversies associated with Jigra. First, it was misinterpreted that Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for the action thriller. When director Vasan Bala pitched Jigra to producer Karan Johar, the latter offered the same to Alia Bhatt. Later, Vasan and Karan cleared the confusion that the former also wished Alia to lead the movie.

Then, a war of words broke out between actress-producer Divya Khossla Kumar and Karan Johar on social media when she accused the makers of providing fake box office collections. Without taking Divya's name, Karan replied her back and put this on her Instagram Story, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools." Divya put up another Story that read, "Truth will always offend fools opposed to it."

Lastly, a Manipur-based actor Bijou Thaangjam accused the film's casting team of discrimination against actors from Northeast India. He claimed that he was asked to remain available in December last year to shoot for the movie but never received a follow-up call. Bijou also stated that once he criticised the casting team, Alia Bhatt fans filled his DMs with racist remarks.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala. It is his fourth film. His first movie Peddlers hasn't had a theatrical release yet. His second film was Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which was critically appreciated. His third movie Monica O My Darling came out on Netflix and wowed the audiences and critics.

