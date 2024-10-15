Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and also featuring Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran, Jigra was released in the theatres on October 11. The film is an enotional thriller, in which Alia's Satya goes to extreme lengths to take her brother Ankur, played by Vedang, out of the prison in a fictional South-east Asian nation.

After earning Rs 18.25 crore net in India in its first four days, Jigra crossed the Rs 20-crore mark on Tuesday, October 15. The jailbreak drama added around Rs 1.80 crore to its collections on its fifth day of release, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

These low collections are due to a few controversies associated with the film. First, it was misinterpreted that when director Vasan Bala pitched Jigra to producer Karan Johar, the latter offered the same to Alia Bhatt without the former's approval. Vasan and Karan cleared this confusion. Then, a war of words broke out between actress-producer Divya Khossla Kumar and Karan Johar on social media when she accused the makers of fooling people with fake box office collections. Lastly, a Manipur-based actor Bijou Thaangjam accused Jigra team of discrimination against actors from Northeast India. He claimed that he was asked to be available in December to shoot for the movie but never received a follow-up call.

Jigra clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial, which also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles, has also failed to attract audiences to the theatres.

READ | This Amitabh Bachchan film was almost shelved, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff were considered to replace Big B, movie became blockbuster

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.