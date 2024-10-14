After a low opening weekend, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra has earned just Rs 1.50 crore on Monday.

The emotional thriller Jigra was released in the theatres on Friday, October 11. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and helmed by Vasan Bala, the film revolves around how Satya, played by Alia, breaks into prison to free his brother Ankur, essayed by Vedang Raina. Jigra also has a brilliant supporting cast in the form of Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran. Alia has also produced the film, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Directed by Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Hai and Monica O My Darling-fame Vasan Bala, the jailbreak drama received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. These mixed reviews were the major reasons behind film's low collections in the opening weekend. In its first three days, Alia Bhatt-starrer earned just Rs 16.6 crore net in India. On its fourth day of release, i.e. on October 14, Jigra saw a sharp decline in its earnings. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film managed to collect just Rs 1.50 crore on its first Monday. This takes Jigra's four-day collections to Rs 18.10 crore.

Though there aren't any major releases till Diwali 2024 when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again would hit the theatres, it would be a difficult journey ahead for Jigra because the film has failed to connect with the audiences. Hopefully, the movie will bounce back and its collections will improve in the next two weeks.

Jigra clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial has managed to beat Jigra in its opening weekend with the collections of Rs 18.80 crore, but it has also fallen flat on its first Monday. Also, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has received mostly negative reviews.

