Jigra collected just Rs 4.55 crore on its opening day. It is Alia Bhatt's second worst opening in her career after Highway in 2014.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt, the jailbreak drama Jigra was released in the theatres on Friday, October 11. The film has Alia Bhatt as a protective sister Satya going to extreme lengths to free his brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, from a prison in a fictional Asian nation. Jigra also features Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt under their banners Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While one half is praising the movie for its strong emotions and fantastic performances, the other half is criticising the predictable screenplay and dull writing.

Jigra collected just Rs 4.55 crore on its opening day. It is Alia Bhatt's second worst opening in her career after Highway, which had earned Rs 3.42 crore on its first day of release in 2014. On Saturday, the Vasan Bala film saw a 40% rise in its collections and earned Rs 6.55 crore. However, on Sunday, the film again saw a drop in its earnings and collected Rs 5.65 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes Jigra's opening weekend total to Rs 16.75 crore.

This drop comes after Divya Khossla made strong allegations against Alia Bhatt for announcing fake collections of Jigra. On Saturday, Divya took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty, all theaters going empty every where. #AliaBhatt me sach mein bahut #Jigra hai. Khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra." Without mentioning Divya's name, Karan Johar replied her back when he put up an Instagram Story with a quote that read, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools."

