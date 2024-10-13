Alia Bhatt's Jigra sees a jump on Dusshera holiday but fails to beta Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s Jigra opened to low numbers at the box office after receiving mixed responses from the audience. The film has benefited a little from the Dussehra Holiday, however, still lagging behind in numbers compared to Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

According to Sacnilk, Jigra has earned Rs 6.50 crore at the box office on day 2. Even though the film saw a jump in its collection since day 2, it has managed to earn only Rs 11 crore at the box office and is still running behind Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar slammed Alia Bhatt for rigging box office numbers and wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. The theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra.”

Karan Johar hit back at her with a cryptic note that read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” After this, Divya doubled down on him and wrote on her Instagram story, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.” She posted one more IG story that read, “When you are so accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine.”

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra sees Alia Bhatt in an action avatar, going to extreme lengths to save her brother who has been arrested in a drug case and is soon going to be given death punishment. Produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Vedang Raina and is available to watch in theatres.

