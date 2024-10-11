Jigra is one of the most anticipated films of the year and has been co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt, who recently made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, has been released in theatres today. Directed by Vasan Bala, this action thriller stars Vedang Raina alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Jigra is one of the most anticipated films of the year and has been co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In an interview with Filmibeat, producer and film expert Girish Johar shared that Jigra is likely to have a strong opening at the box office. He said the film is expected to earn around Rs 5-6 crores.

An early report from Sacnilk India suggests that the film could collect around Rs 4 to 5 crores on its opening day. Looking at the advance bookings, it has sold nearly 20,000 tickets. However, the film's first-day collection is not expected to reach double digits.

Speaking of Jigra, the film is directed by Vasan Bala and also stars Vedang Raina. Recently, makers treated fans with an action-packed trailer. In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in The Archies last year Jigra also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track Chal Kudiye, reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like Monica O My Darling, a crime thriller film Peddlers, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

(With inputs of ANI)

