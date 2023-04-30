Search icon
Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi opens up on getting support from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty amid allegations

Sooraj Pancholi reveals Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Bhushan Kumar supported him when he was accused. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Sooraj Pancholi-Suniel Shetty-Salman Khan

Recently, on April 28, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the abetment to suicide charges in Jiah Khan’s death by suicide case by a special CBI court in Mumbai. After the verdict, the actor was seen visiting Siddhivinayak Temple to take a blessing. Recently, the actor opened up about those who supported him through this battle.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sooraj Pancholi revealed that he received a lot of support from some people in the film industry and said, “The biggest example is Salman Khan sir, Suniel Shetty sir, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar sir, Remo D’Souza sir, Ahmad Khan, Athiya Shetty. There have been people, but I have to make a mark on my own in this industry. It has been difficult. I have knocked on each and every person’s door to get work.”

The actor added that being a Starkid didn’t really work for him and said, “The presumption about being a star kid maybe works, but it doesn’t work in my situation," he said before adding, "I had this sword hanging over my head before I was even an actor. For me, the star kid tag doesn’t really match up.”

Sooraj also revealed that he had lost a lot of work because of the case and said, “Actors, cricketers need a good perception around them. I was made into this ‘evil monster’ when I was only 20 years old. It was not in my control because I faced a virtual media trial, where there was no investigation, no research, and no evidence. My entire trial was a media trial. It was all hearsay. That’s what made it even worse and it took 10 years.”

Jiah Khan, the 25-year-old actress was found dead in her residence on June 3, 2013. Later on the basis of a six-page letter that was found in her room and Sooraj Pancholi, her then-boyfriend was arrested and now after 10 years, he has been acquitted.

Sooraj Pancholi made his debut with the movie Hero starring Athiya Shetty. Helmed by Nikhil Advani, the film also starred Sharad Kelkar, Anita Hassnandani, and Vivan Bhatena among others. He will next be seen in the movie directed by Sarim Momin titled Hawa Singh. 

Read Sooraj Pancholi opens up on his relationship with late Jiah Khan, says 'I was a little too immature to even...'

 

