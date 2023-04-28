Jiah Khan death case: Accused actor Sooraj Pancholi leaves for CBI court in Mumbai for final verdict, watch

Credit: ANI/Twitter

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is facing charges of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan, was on Friday morning spotted leaving from his residence to a CBI Court in Mumbai. The

CBI court in Mumbai is likely to announce the verdict in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013, today. Sooraj Pancholi, is accused of abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old actor, Mumbai Police booked Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

In October 2013, Rabia moved to Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.

For the unversed, the actress allegedly died by suicide, seeking a fresh investigation into the ten-year-old case. The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's boyfriend, with abetting her suicide. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013.

Soon after her death, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia alleged that her daughter had been in a relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, and he was responsible for her death, driving her to take her own life. It was alleged that Pancholi had been verbally and physically abusing Jiah Khan during their relationship.

On June 7, 2015, Jiah Khan’s sister recovered a six-page suicide note from her residence, where the actress had allegedly pointed the blame for her death on her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. Pancholi was arrested on June 11 on the charges of abetment to suicide.

Sooraj Pancholi walked out of jail on July 1 after being granted bail, and the case was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Further, a murder angle emerged in the case but was eventually ruled out by CBI in the charge sheet filed in 2014. (With inputs from ANI)

